Mobile Legends: Sibol to pick 'at least 6' players for IESF pool

MANILA - Sibol will pick "at least six" players for its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang delegation to the International Esports Federation World Championships to be held in Bali, Indonesia in December.

The national team's general manager, Jab Escutin confirmed this development to ABS-CBN News. Sibol is looking to bring seven, if their appeals are granted.

"Medyo maraming considerations eh, budget and what's allowable. But we are definitely sure that we are going to send at least six people. The good news is, hopefully, we could send seven. So iyan yung good news sana. Pero we're waiting for approval to get seven," he said in a phone interview.

The count, he said, will include all the players to be selected from the national team's 10-man combine pool, consisting of players from Blacklist International and MHRLK Esports.

Sibol's ML:BB team, to be headed by coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza, will carry the power to recommend players to the national team's roster for the Bali-based tilt, but not have the total power to choose the teams.

"The common misconception towards the selection process. Kasi the winning coach is essentially the first person selected diba so the common misconception is people think that he is the one to select everybody. Actually, he is part of the recommendation committee. His only power is to recommend."

Escutin said the selection process will be "heavily" based on data. Sibol plans to share more details on the draft combine within the week.

But they may also consider other factors, such as chemistry, and professionalism.

"One of the things we want to make sure with the combine process is that siyempre number one, they are already skilled. They will not be here if they are not skilled at their role. Number 2 is how well they would interact. Siyempre ang maganda sa games like ML, it's kind of like a language for them so basically if you have a high skill cap, everybody is in the same language as you," Escutin said.

The national team executive also vowed transparency in the draft combine, which is the last phase of the selection process after qualifier tournaments were held over the weekend.

"We plan to be very transparent with the selection process," Escutin said.

Escutin also allayed concerns on IESF preparations potentially hampering practice time for other tournaments, such as the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, and the M4 World Championship, where Blacklist International will be defending its title.

"The good thing about PESO is that we are in constant coordination with say Moonton [ML:BB developers] and the MPL franchise owners so we don't actually deter them from doing their own initiatives during their practice. So lahat naman yan is taken into consideration," he said.

The draft combine will commence from July 15-17, in an onsite setting.