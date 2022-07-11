esports: Why Sibol is returning to the 'draft combine'

Sibol vows transparency in selection process

Team Sibol celebrate a win as they play Mobile Legends in a best of five match at the 30th Southeast Asian Games esports competition held at the San Juan Arena in San Juan City. Jonathan Cellona. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Pandemic restrictions and varying requirements for tournaments factored national esports team's Sibol's decision to return to the "draft combine" process it used in previous tournaments.

The national esports team's overall general manager, Jab Escutin, told ABS-CBN News, this was the "more efficient" way to pick players for the tournament, as they anticipate more restrictions.

"We learned a lot of things during the last two rounds of the Southeast Asian Games. So we came back to the combine because we feel that it's more apt for us to anticipate more restrictions of the different host countries when it comes to let's say international tournaments," Escutin said in a phone interview, adding that deciding on their selection process comes on a "case-to-case" basis.

Sibol will participate in the International Esports Federation World Championships in Bali, Indonesia this December, and the Asian Games, to be held in China on 2023 after being postponed this year.

In selecting the participants of the 31st edition of the Southeast Asian Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam this year, registered teams for the qualifiers were acquired as a whole due to the age restrictions set by the SEA Games organizers in Hanoi, as people below 18 years old of age were barred from competing.

"Going with an entire full lineup was the easiest way for us to ensure that we would take home the gold. Kasi when it comes to COVID restrictions they were not allowed to join other people. Eh usually kasi the entire teams are already housed in a boot camp so at the time, it made much more sense to us," Escutin said.

The process of having a draft combine may seem unique to some, but it's not new - even to conventional sports like basketball.

“‘Yung combine process it's mostly the same with what other conventional sports are doing. An example is how the NBA does it. There is one whole team represented by the USA, same with the PBA,” Escutin said.

“When I was starting I was not a big fan of basketball but it weirds me out to see na 'why would they have to pick from different teams when you have the champion team to do that?' pero I guess being part of the system and being part of the process I have a better understanding why they would want to do that. I think one of the reasons is that it gives them a lot more flexibility in making sure that each requirement is met by the teams,” he added.

HOW WILL THIS YEAR'S DRAFT COMBINE WORK

In the IESF “draft combine” to be held from July 15 to 17, Sibol will select players for its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang pool.

The players will come from the finalists of the Sibol qualifiers - world champions Blacklist International and amateur squad Maharlika Esports.

Escutin said they are eyeing to pick “at least six” people to represent the Philippines and they are looking to bring seven, if their appeal is granted.

"Medyo maraming considerations eh, budget and what's allowable. But we are definitely sure that we are going to send at least six people," Escutin said.

Sibol's coach for the tournament will be Blacklist's head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, who will carry the power to recommend players for the pool. But picking players will be mostly data-driven, Escutin said, vowing to be "transparent" with the selection process.

"One of the things we'd be broadcasting about all of it is that you're giving the competing teams a read-out of all the members and how the games will go out so we plan to be very transparent with the selection process," Escutin said.

Chemistry and professionalism, among other things are also considered.

Asked if chemistry could be a factor, Escutin answered: "Yes, and one of the things we want to make sure with the combine process is that siyempre number one, they are already skilled. They will not be here if they are not skilled at their role. Number 2 is how well they would interact. Siyempre ang maganda sa games like ML, it's kind of like a language for them so basically if you have a high skill cap, everybody is in the same language as you."

Escutin also allayed concerns on IESF preparations potentially hampering practice time for other tournaments, such as the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, and the M4 World Championship, where Blacklist International will be defending its title.

"The good thing about PESO is that we are in constant coordination with say Moonton and the MPL franchise owners so we don't actually deter them from doing their own initiatives during their practice. So lahat naman yan is taken into consideration," he said.