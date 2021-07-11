VsiMin Cup: Lastimosa, Wilson steer Clarin past Petra Cement-Roxas

Carlo Lastimosa of Clarin goes for a layup against Petra Cement-Roxas. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA - Carlo Lastimosa and John Wilson put on a show as Clarin powered past Petra Cement-Roxas, 72-66, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Sunday.

Lastimosa made eight of his 15 shots en route to 22 points, while Wilson had 15 points, four assists, four steals, and three rebounds to steer their team to a 2-0 record.

Clarin now has the early lead in the league standings. Down 52-63 with 3:23 left in the game, Roxas climbed all the way back to within three with 33.5 ticks left after a 12-4 run, 64-67.

But Lastimosa would not be denied. He scored an easy bucket in their ensuing possession to give his team some breathing room, 69-64, with 27.4 seconds to play.

The Vanguards opened the fourth quarter with five unanswered points to trim their deficit to just two but Sto. Niño retaliated with a 12-3 blitz to restore order, 63-52.

"Focused lang kami hanggang matapos yung laro. Finish strong lang hanggang dulo kahit nakahabol yung Roxas," said Sto. Niño coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

Big man Joseph Eriobu also delivered for Clarin with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Jhong Bondoc came through with 15 markers and eight boards while Lester Reyes added a double-double of 13 points and 10 caroms for the Vanguards, who fell to 0-2 to be at the bottom with Iligan.

Vanguard Jordan Intic hit the showers early after being hit with a flagrant foul penalty 2 at the 3:24 mark of the third canto.

Both Roxas and Clarin will next play opening day victors Basilan on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

The Scores:

Clarin 72 - Lastimosa 22, Wilson 15, Eriobu 14, Raymundo 7, Hayes 4, Marcelino 4, Palattao 2, Pancho 2, Baetiong 2, Mangahas 0, Fuentes 0, Pagente 0.

Roxas 66 - Bondoc 15, Reyes 13, Jaime 9, Najorda 8, Casino 7, Sta. Ana 5, Castro 4, Intic 2, Elmejrab 2, Camacho 1, Velasco 0, Tempio 0, Deles 0.

Quarterscores: 17-10, 32-25, 51-44, 72-66.