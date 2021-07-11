VisMin Cup: MisOr evens record after comeback win against Iligan

Joseph Sedurifa led the way for MisOr in their come-from-behind win over Iligan. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA - MisOr overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Iligan, 69-64, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg, Sunday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Trailing 52-42 entering the payoff period, the Brew Authoritea uncorked a game-turning 22-4 blast, capped by Mark Sarangay's and-one play, to lead by eight, 64-56, with 4:05 left.

Lester Tamayo took charge for Iligan in the clutch, scoring five straight points to make it a one-possession game, 64-67, with just 43.4 ticks left.

But Wilson Baltazar and Arben Dionson misfired from beyond the arc in the ensuing possessions, allowing MisOr to secure its first win of the Mindanao leg.

"Iligan is younger than us. Hindi tayo pwedeng makipagsabayan sa kanila. I hope my players didn't get insulted pero sabi ko you are veterans, you are experienced but you are not young anymore," MisOr head coach Vis Valencia on his team's comeback.

Joseph Sedurifa led the fightback for Brew Authoritea with 16 points -- including eight in the fourth period -- alongside eight rebounds, four assists and a steal to even their record to 1-1.

Andoy Estrella kept MisOr afloat in the first half, scoring all of his 13 points there while Sarangay tallied nine markers and six boards.

After scoring just 27 points in the first half, the Brew Authoritea exploded for 27 points in the final frame.

They shot just 29% from the field but made 27 of their 43 free throws in the contest. Iligan committed 28 turnovers in the game, and went 9-of-17 from the line.

Baltazar was the high man for Iligan with 15 points and five rebounds while Dionson had 12 as they dropped to 0-2.

Brew Authoritea will next face JPS Zamboanga City on Saturday, 2 pm. Meanwhile, Iligan targets its first win on Wednesday, 2 pm against ALZA Alayon, the re-play of the cancelled game last Friday due to slippery floor.

The Scores:

MisOr 69 - Sedurifa 16, Estrella 13, Sarangay 9, Buenafe 8, Cervantes 6, Ballesteros 5, Meca 5, Sanga 2, Munsayac 2, Baracael 2, Cawalang 1, Tagarda 0, Salcedo 0.

Iligan 64 - Baltazar 15, Dionson 12, Lee Yu 10, Marata M. 6, Ballon 6, Tamayo 5, Tagolimot 4, Canon 3, Reyes 2, Ardiente 1, Ordeniza 0, Rabe 0, Pinas 0.

Quarterscores: 11-11, 27-30, 42-52, 69-64.