PNVF to hold Champions League for men in September

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Sunday announced that it will hold a tournament for men's volleyball teams in September.

The competition, which will be billed as the PNVF Champions League for men, will feature eight teams that will play as many as 24 matches over seven days.

The Champions League is scheduled for September 19-26, with the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City and the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga as possible playing venues.

The PNVF, led by president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, held a virtual meeting with stakeholders of men's volleyball on Saturday to discuss the latest developments.

Among the clubs invited were Metro Manila-based teams Cignal HD, Go for Gold-Air Force, Navy, Instituto Estetico Manila and PLDT, as well as one team from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

"It is also one of the PNVF's 10-point agendas which is to serve Filipino families with entertainment through volleyball and to make volleyball a widely played sport by elevating it through high-performance competition," said Suzara.

Among the Champions League's objectives are to strengthen and sustain the country's national team program through an alternate yet equally strong platform, as well as to help initiate the return to men's volleyball in the local sports scene.

The eight participating clubs will be divided into two pools of four teams that will play in a round-robin format. The teams will be ranked at the end of the group round and advance to the crossover, single elimination quarterfinals.

Teams have until September 1 to submit their 20-player roster.