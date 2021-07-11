Nigeria stuns Team USA in Olympic exhibition

The Nigeria bench reacts after Ike Iroegbu #1 of Nigeria hit a 3-pointer against the United States in the fourth quarter of an exhibition game at Michelob ULTRA Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nigeria defeated the United States 90-87. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP

Nigeria pulled off one of the greatest upsets in international basketball history Saturday night by stunning Team USA in an Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas, 90-87.

It was Team USA's first-ever loss to an African nation. Team USA defeated Nigeria 156-73 in August 2012 at the London Olympics.

Nigeria features six NBA players and is coached by former NBA head coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown.

The Nigerian side defeated a Team USA starting five of Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo.

Gabe Vincent, who averaged 4.8 points in 13.1 minutes per game for the Miami Heat this past season, led all scorers with 21 points and made six 3-pointers for Nigeria.

Durant scored 17 points and Tatum had 15 for Team USA.

The other NBA players playing for Nigeria include Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala of the Miami Heat, Chimezie Metu (Sacramento), Josh Okogie (Minnesota) and Miye Oni (Utah).

Team USA plays its second exhibition game Monday vs. Australia.

