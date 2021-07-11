Mike Nieto on critics -- 'Being doubted is nothing new to me'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Mike Nieto is well aware that there are many who question his inclusion in the Philippine national team program.

"I think it started noong na-draft talaga ako sa Gilas, I mean noong sinabi na kasama ako. I was really aware of the fans na hindi sang-ayon sa akin, being drafted in Gilas," he says.

Nieto had a decorated collegiate career, as he was part of the core of the Ateneo Blue Eagles that won three consecutive UAAP titles. In 2019, he was part of the five-man class that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) selected to become full-time Gilas Pilipinas players.

But Nieto's inclusion in the pool raised eyebrows, and fans continued to ask questions whenever he was put in the "final 12" of the national team's games.

It's a situation that is all too familiar for the 24-year-old Nieto.

"Being doubted by a lot of people is nothing new to me," he said.

"Ever since I was in grade school, ano na eh, ang dami ng tao na nagda-doubt sa akin," he added. "Grade school and high school, a lot of people have been saying that I was really fat. College naman, they were saying na hindi ko kayang maglaro sa labas."

"And now heading into the PBA and Gilas masyado naman daw akong maliit."

Mike Nieto of Gilas Pilipinas. FIBA.basketball

His own teammates believe that those criticisms are unfounded. Dwight Ramos, on an episode of SPIN Zoom In, said that while Nieto doesn't make flashy plays, he does the little things that make a difference.

"You can watch the Korea game. He is rebounding the ball over Ricardo Ratliffe. Those are the little things that people might not recognize. But us, as his teammates, we really recognize that and really helps us out," said Ramos.

Nieto, for his part, insists that he has never let those questions dent his confidence. Instead, they fuel and motivate him to prove his worth.

"It's nothing new to me. Like what my father always tells me na, at the end of the day, choice mo 'yan eh. It's in your hands, kung gusto mong patunayan na mali sila, 'yung mga taong hindi naniniwala sa'yo. Or patunayan na tama sila," he said.

"Ganoon lang naman ka-simple 'yun eh. And pinalaki kasi kami na fighters eh, 'di ba. So, every day we just want to keep on improving," he added.

Moreover, Nieto believes that he won't gain anything by listening to those opinions. Instead, his focus is on what the Gilas coaches -- led by Coach Tab Baldwin -- ask of him, and how he can best serve the team.

"Hindi ko naman pinakikinggan lahat ng opinyon ng mga tao kasi hindi ko control 'yan. Pinakikinggan ko lang, 'yung opinyon nila Coach Tab, ng coaching staff ko, para kung paano ako gagaling as a player," he said.

"Ang promise ko lang naman sa lahat ng tao, kahit agree ka na andyan ako o hindi agree na andyan ako, pangako ko na ipaglalaban ko ang bayan natin, habang nandito ako sa Gilas. Gagawin ko lahat para mabigyan ng pugay ang bansa natin dito sa Asia Cup, and at the same time sa buong mundo," he vowed.