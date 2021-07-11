Galedo, Velasco among early winners in cycling nat'l trials

BCDA President and CEO Secretary Vince Dizon (second from left) and CDC President and CEO PBGen. Manuel Gaerlan (left), along with BCDA Vice President for Corporate Services Group Arrey Perez (second from right) and two-time Marlboro Tour champion Renato Dolosa (right) flag off Bea Marie Quiamboa for the women’s ITT. Behind is Tour multi-stage winner Neil Barlis. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Mark John Galedo proved that age doesn't matter, while Kate Jasmine Velasco showed a glimpse of the future in Day 1 of the PhilCycling's National Trials for Road on Saturday at the Clark Freeport Zone.

The 35-year-old Galedo was at his best in the men's individual time trial (ITT), winning the gold medal in 32 minutes and 2.2 seconds over the 24.6-km course that started and finished at the Clark Parade Grounds.

Navyman Jhon Mark Camingao (32:28.0) clinched silver and Joey delos Reyes (33:00.3) bagged the men's ITT bronze.

Velasco, meanwhile, secured the gold in the women's ITT with a time of 27:52.814 in the 17.1-km race.

The 21-year-old Velasco beat Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance teammate Marianne Dacumos, who finished 22.187 seconds behind for the silver medal and Maura Delos Reyes settled for third with 00:28:35.452.

Galedo, riding for 7-Eleven Roadbike Philippines and gold medalist in the Myanmar 2013 Southeast Asian Games, however, missed a golden double after overshooting a sharp right-hand bend in the men's criterium race at the 2-3-km perimeter of the Clark Parade Grounds in the afternoon.

Go For Gold's Dominic Perez ruled the double points final 20th lap to pile up 13 points for the criterium gold medal of the event also presented by Smart and MVP Sports Foundation.

Navyman Steve Hora (10) and Go For Gold Ronnel Hualda (10) settled for second and third place.

Mathilda Krog, 19, also made her young presence felt in the women's criterium, and with Velasco, made it 1-2 for Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance with 23 and 17 points, respectively.

Avegail Rombaon of Devel was third with six points.

