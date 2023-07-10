Ken Bono of San Miguel in action in the PBA 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA — San Miguel and Wilcon made waves during the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference Leg 2.

Coming off a runner-up finish in Leg 1, the Beermen came out blazing on Monday, with wins against Northport, 21-9, and Pioneer, 21-18. Their lone defeat came at the hands of Wilcon Depot who outlasted them, 17-14, at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

Wilcon, who shares a 2-1 record with SMB, also defeated Northport, 21-15, but failed to survive Pioneer, 12-18.

Pioneer and Northport will battle for the last slot in Pool B tomorrow at 10:30 AM.

Meanwhile, the CAVITEX Braves topped Pool C after defeating Blackwater, 20-15, and Terrafirma, 20-18. However, they failed to sweep their assignments after losing to Purefoods, 20-17.

Blackwater and Purefoods both have 1-1 records, tied for second in their pool, while last is Terrafirma who finished the day at 1-2.

Purefoods and Blackwater’s 10:55 matchup tomorrow will determine who will advance from their pool as they finalize their standings.

In Pool A, all teams got into a three-way tie at 1-1.

Ginebra beat TNT, 21-14, but got an early defeat after losing to Meralco, 14-21. Meralco meanwhile faltered against TNT, 15-18.

After their games, the Bolts accumulated 36 points to get first place, followed by the Gin Kings who got 35 points, while last was TNT with only 32 points.

The conclusion of Leg 2 will be on Tuesday at the same Makati venue.