SEAG, Para Games medalists set to receive cash incentives

Gilas Pilipinas pose for a team picture after the awarding for gold medal in the men's basketball finals at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday. POC/PSC handout

MANILA -- The over 500 athletes who won medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games will receive their cash incentives on July 20, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) announced on Monday.

The Filipino athletes will personally get their reward from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a ceremony at the Malacañang.

The PSC will release about P60-M in cash bonuses for SEA Games medalists, and P14-M for ASEAN Para Games medalists, as provided for by Republic Act 10699, or the Expanded National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act.

Under the law, national athletes with gold medal finish will receive P300,000, silver medal finish with P150,000, and bronze medal finish with P60,000 at the SEA Games level. Meanwhile, gold, silver, and bronze medalists from the ASEAN Para Games level are entitled to receive incentives worth P150,000, P75,000, and P30,000, respectively.

Funding for these cash bonuses from the government is taken from the net cash income of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), to be remitted to the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) of the PSC.

"In the past, the PSC conducted two separate awarding for SEAG and APG medalists, but I believe it is more fitting to join the two for the President’s first-ever incentives awarding during his administration," PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann said.

Team Philippines placed fifth in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, with a haul of 58 golds, 85 silvers, and 117 bronze medals last May. The next month, Filipino para athletes won 34 golds, 33 silvers, and 50 bronze medals to finish fifth as well.

