Ginebra looks to repeat success as PBA 3x3 resumes

Kim Aurin helped Ginebra win Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference. PBA Images.

MANILA – Barangay Ginebra San Miguel looks to replicate its first leg success as the PBA 3x3 First Conference resumes for its Leg 2 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.

Kim Aurin, Donald Gumaru, Ralph Cu, and Ralph Salcedo, who are also suiting up for the Gin Kings in the PBA on Tour, will try to top the second leg after their sweep of the first one en route to winning the top prize of P100,000.

Their first assignment on Monday are the Meralco Bolts, and completing Pool A is the perennial powerhouse TNT Triple Giga.

TNT, who recently bowed out of the Macau FIBA 3X3 tournament, will be composed of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, and Ping Exciminiano. They will be joined by Samboy De Leon who suits up in place of Gryann Mendoza.

San Miguel, who were the runners-up in the first leg, will be headlining Pool B and will be joined by guest teams Wilcon Depot and Pioneer Elastoseal, together with Northport.

Meanwhile, Pool C is composed of the CAVITEX Braves, Terrafirma, Blackwater Smooth Razor, and Purefoods TJ Titans.

The 13-game Day 1, which will be starting at 10:30 AM, will be kicked off by a match-up by Terrafirma and Blackwater.

On day 2, the top two teams in Pool A and the top three teams in Pools B and C will advance to the knockout stage.