The Philippine women's national football team has arrived in Auckland ahead of their historic FIFA Women's World Cup stint in New Zealand later this month.

The squad, who will be having their base camp in Auckland for the duration of the tournament, was warmly welcomed by the Filipinos upon their arrival.

Yesterday, head coach Alen Stajcic named the 23 players who will be representing the squad in their World Cup campaign.

Among them is goalkeeper Kiara Fontanilla, who bared how being named on the roster was a dream come true for her.

"Couldn’t help notice that the young lady they used to portray me in the Philippine Women’s National Team World Cup roster reveal video had an almost identical messy ponytail I had while playing when I first started. Then it really hit home that if you work hard enough, dreams can come true. So my advice for all the young ladies who are starting their soccer journeys? Have faith and keep your eyes on the prize. The magic will happen," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Forward Katrina Guillou also expressed how ecstatic she is with the opportunity she earned.

"July 21st, the Philippine flag will make its first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Thank you for the Philippine women's national football team letting me be a part of this journey and HERstory," she penned on her social media account.

Midfielder Sara Eggesvik also shared the same sentiments on her Instagram account.

"Beyond grateful to represent the Philippines in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Para sa bayan," she wrote.

The trio alongside the whole team will play their first game against Switzerland on July 21. After this, they are set to face hosts New Zealand on July 25, before ending their group-stage assignments when they face off against Norway on July 30.

