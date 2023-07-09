Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing aproaches the finish to win the Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2023, at the Silverstone Circuit race track in Silverstone, Britain, July 9, 2023. Christian Bruna, EPA-EFE.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won to capture his 43rd F1 career win, but seemingly outshining his triumph was McLaren driver Lando Norris' masterclass that landed him in the second-best podium.

This year’s British Grand Prix had heart-stopping early laps as Norris took the lead from pole-sitter and championship leader Verstappen.

Audience at the historic Silverstone track cheered as Norris, who qualified P2, pulled an overtake on Verstappen in the first corner to tease a home race victory.

The Dutchman drove in the dirty air of the McLaren but it did not last long as he stole the lead from Norris on Lap 5 with the help of the activated DRS.

Action settled down following Kevin Magnussen’s engine issues that prompted the deployment of a safety car on Lap 34.

While Norris defended his P2 position at this point, his fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team, who moved up from P7 to P3, delivered multiple attempts to take his position.

The wheel-to-wheel battle between Norris on hard tyres and Hamilton on soft tyres went on from laps 38 through 40 to excite the British GP crowd.

In a team radio message, Hamilton’s teammate George Russell was heard praising the McLaren drivers for their speed despite being on hard tyres, the slowest among the compounds.

Russell was on P5 behind Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri.

Norris continued his showcase of mega performance from last week’s Austrian GP as he once again got voted Driver of the Day for twice in a row garnering 45% of the votes.

The two-time world champion Verstappen went on to defend his pole position until the 52nd lap to stretch his winning streak to six amid complaining of difficulty in driving due to weather variables and maneuvering on soft compounds.

This was Norris’ 7th career podium in F1, as well as his best finish since his P2 victory in Monza two years ago.

Hamilton meanwhile settled for P3 to complete the podium.