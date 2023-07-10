

Despite missing nearly a year of football to focus on her studies, Ryley Bugay still made it to the Philippines' roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Bugay, 27, had been a mainstay for the Filipinas since her debut in 2018, and was a key contributor in their campaign in the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022 where they gained their ticket to this year's World Cup.

But she suffered an injury during a camp in July 2022, shortly before they played in the AFF Women's Championship on home soil. In August of that year, Bugay started studying at the Indiana University School of Medicine and missed the Filipinas' ensuing competitions.

"I've been away from the team probably around 10 months, a little bit more maybe," Bugay said. "It was definitely an adjustment period coming back at first, but I’m getting used to playing it at a high level like we are in camp, but it feels good to be back."

"I was in a pretty unique situation," she noted.

Bugay was named to the Filipinas' provisional roster in June and was one of 23 players who will represent the country in their maiden World Cup stint, starting on July 21.

The Filipino-American midfielder is grateful that she can pursue both her athletic and academic dreams.

"I was accepted into medical school and so I completed my first year of training as a medical student. I’ve been lucky that the coaches, and the staff have been pretty understanding of me trying to pursue two dreams at the same time," she said.

"I think it’s every soccer players’ dream to compete at the highest level and for me it’s a dream and sometimes it still doesn’t feel real that we are competing on the stage of the best players — best female players in the world, on the planet, so it really is a dream come true," she added.

Bugay and the rest of the Filipinas recently wrapped up a month-long training camp in Sydney, before arriving in Auckland on Monday ahead of the World Cup.

Camp was a "positive experience," said Bugay, who will now be looking to add to her 21 caps for the Philippines.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.

They will play their first match against Switzerland on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. They then face host New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington, before traveling back to Auckland for the duel with Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage.

