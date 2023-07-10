AVC: PH men stave off Mongolia, sweep Pool D

The Filipinos escaped with a five-set win over Mongolia. Photo courtesy of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

The Philippine men’s national volleyball team topped Pool D after defeating Mongolia in five sets at the 2023 Men's Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup on Monday in Taiwan.

The Filipinos, who were led by Marck Espejo, defeated their Mongolian counterparts, 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12, to sweep their group after defeating Macau yesterday.

After a back-and-forth first four sets, the squad found themselves down 12-10 in the final frame as Mongolia threatened to steal the win from the Pinoys.

But the Philippines, steered by Espejo, scored five straight points to get the win. A backrow kill by Espejo put the Philippines up for good, 13-12, in Set 5 before their net defense produced a massive block that gave them match point, 14-12.

An attack error by Mongolia completed the Philippines' win.

Espejo, the former five-time UAAP Most Valuable Player, put up 36 points from 29 attacks, 2 blocks and 5 aces.

The Filipinos now hold a 2-0 record to top their group, and following them is Mongolia at 1-1, and the eliminated Macau at 0-2.

Next up for them is the Final 12 round which will start on July 12.