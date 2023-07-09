Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas against Fernando Martinez on October 8, 2022 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Esther Lin, Showtime/File.

Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas will extend his stay in the US as he continues his campaign to become world champion again.

This means a lot of sacrifice for Ancajas and his coach Joven Jimenez who left their families in the Philippines to train in Las Vegas.

"May five to six months na ata kami dito sa US. Tuloy tuloy na muna dito bago umuwi," said Ancajas, who recently stopped Colombian Wilner Soto in five rounds.

"Ito 'yung dinadanan natin para makabalik sa taas. Sakrpisyo muna dito para tuloy ang kondisyon."

Ancajas is on a comeback trail after losing his IBF junior bantamweight title to Argentina's Fernando Martinez. This forced the 31-year-old Panabo City native to leave the 115-pound class to campaign in a higher weight.

The move paid dividends as Ancajas eased his way en route to a knockout victory over Soto.

Ancajas confirmed he plans to go after WBA bantamweight king Takuma Inoue, brother of Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

"Excited po ako baka sakaling makuha natin ang laban kay Takuma," he said.

Ancajas also wants to continue training with conditioning coach Memo Heredia, who helped maintained his power against Soto despite the added weight.

"Malaking tulong din sa kin si coach Memo, kasi kahit malaki ang timbang na nilabanan ko nandoon pa rin ang lakas at speed. Tsaka ang galaw ng paa ko ang ganda," he said.

"Siguro itutuloy tuloy na namin ni coach Memo hanggang may malaking laban."

Jimenez, for his part, said they needed to fight off homesickness to realize their goal.

"Kahit wala pang schedule na laban, iniwan namin ang pamilya namin sa Pilipinas kahit kakalabas pa lang ng bunso ni Jerwin," he said prior their bout against Soto.

"Gusto naming makakuha ng belt sa 118 pounds. 'Yan ang pangarap naming dalawa."



