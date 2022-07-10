Letran's Louie Sangalang in action in the PBA D-League. PBA Images.

MANILA - Louie Sangalang made sure that Wangs Basketball @26-Letran would not miss a beat even with the Knights missing their stars in their first game of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

The 6-foot-4 forward was the anchor for the Knights as they opened their campaign with a 94-87 triumph against Adalem Construction-St. Clare last week.

The 24-year-old put up 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as he more than made up for the absence of top guns Fran Yu and Rhenz Abando, while also showing the Knights still have a dependable body down low even after the graduation of Jeo Ambohot.

"Kailangan talaga namin mag-step up, lalo na sa mga naiwan talaga. Kailangan namin ma-fill yung naiwan nila," he said.

Sangalang's monster efforts were enough to earn him the maiden Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps D-League Player of the Week award for the period July 7 to 9.

It was the first time the group, made up of sportswriters and editors covering the beat, have given the weekly honor in celebration of the developmental league's 10th season.

He edged Centro Escolar University gunner Jerome Santos, who put up a season-best 36 points against AMA Online, as well as Marinerong Pilipino guard Jollo Go and EcoOil-La Salle forward Michael Phillips for the historic nod.

For Letran coach Bonnie Tan, the key now for Sangalang and the Knights as a whole is to play at a consistent level as they look to make the most of their stint in the PBA D-League.

"Sabi ko sa kanila babalikan ko kayo whatever yung result natin dito, lalo na kung matalo kami. Very short yung preparation pero kailangan nila ipakita yung galing nila every game," he said.