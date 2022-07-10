Home  >  Sports

PBA: San Miguel escapes Blackwater in OT for 5th straight win

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 10 2022 07:27 PM

San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo in action against Blackwater in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen avoided the upset ax against a resurgent Blackwater squad, pulling off a hard-earned 110-107 win in overtime on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen have now won five games in a row in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup and remain on top of the league standings with an 8-1 win-loss record.

The result snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bossing, who have emerged as a legitimate threat in the conference after ending a historic 29-game slide in the 2021 Governors' Cup. They dropped to 5-2, still in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals. 

