PBA: Pogoy shines as TNT stops Ginebra's winning streak

TNT's Roger Pogoy in action against Barangay Ginebra in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA — Roger Pogoy led the way as the TNT Tropang GIGA routed Barangay Ginebra, 106-92, in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

Pogoy poured in 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Tropang GIGA stopped the Gin Kings' winning streak at four games.

They concluded the elimination round of the All-Filipino Conference with an 8-3 win-loss record, and gave head coach Chot Reyes a winning send-off before he leaves for Indonesia to lead the national team's campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup.

TNT was in control, 54-46, at the half and continued to pull away in the third period. Their lead reached 24 points, 96-72, with seven minutes to go off a Glenn Khobuntin three-pointer.

Ginebra got within 14 points with still three and a half minutes to go, 98-84, but back-to-back three-pointers by Jayson Castro and Poy Erram kept the Tropang GIGA ahead.

Mikey Williams had 19 points on 7-of-21 shooting, while Khobuntin finished with 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Erram, who will join Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup, contributed nine points, seven boards, and four assists.

The Gin Kings, who are already assured of a spot in the playoffs, dropped to 6-2.

Leading the way for Ginebra was Japeth Aguilar, who had 18 points, while Christian Standhardinger had 15 points and 12 rebounds.