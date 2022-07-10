NCAA: San Sebastian drops Letran, clinches semis spot

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Sebastian Lady Stags are assured of a place in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball semifinals after a straight sets win against the Letran Lady Knights.

The Lady Stags won comfortably in the opener but were tested in the next two frames on their way to a 25-15, 25-22, 27-25 triumph, Sunday afternoon at the Paco Arena.

The win gave San Sebastian a 6-3 record at the end of the elimination round. They will play the fourth-seeded team in the first phase of the step-ladder semifinals.

Waiting for them are the No. 2 Arellano Lady Chiefs, while already at the Finals are the College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers, who swept all nine games in the elimination round.

Katherine Santos and Reyann Canete led the way for San Sebastian with 15 points each, as the Lady Stags peppered the Lady Knights with 43 kills in the match that lasted an hour and 29 minutes.

No player scored in double-digits for the Lady Knights, who ended their campaign with a 2-7 win-loss record.