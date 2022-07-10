Blacklist head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza speaks with his players ahead of the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships in Singapore. He will be coaching Sibol's national team in the IESF World Championships, to be held in Bali, Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

BON CHAN to coach Sibol in IESF

MANILA - Blacklist head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza will be coaching Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team in the International Esports Federation after his squad downed MHRLK Esports in the qualifiers grand finals round, Saturday.

Blacklist powered through the day-long qualifier rounds through the lineup that had won the M3 World Championship in Singapore last December.

After Blacklist handily took Game 1, MHRLK shocked the world champs with a come-from-victory to level the series.

But Blacklist stopped a valiant stand by the amateur squad to secure Bon Chan's position as the national team's head tactician.

The player pool for the Bali-based tilt towards the end of the year will come from world champs Blacklist and MHRLK, an amateur team who downed Echo sub-unit, ECHO Loud in the qualifier semifinals.

The final roster for the national team's representatives will be determined through a "draft combine" set for July 15 to 17.

More details to follow.