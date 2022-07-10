Home  >  Sports

Mobile Legends: Blacklist champs of IESF qualifiers; BON CHAN to coach nat'l team

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 10 2022 11:40 PM | Updated as of Jul 11 2022 12:11 AM

Blacklist head coach Kristoffer 'Bon Chan' Ricaplaza speaks with his players ahead of the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships in Singapore. He will be coaching Sibol's national team in the IESF World Championships, to be held in Bali, Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games
Blacklist head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza speaks with his players ahead of the Grand Finals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships in Singapore. He will be coaching Sibol's national team in the IESF World Championships, to be held in Bali, Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

BON CHAN to coach Sibol in IESF 

MANILA - Blacklist head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza will be coaching Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team in the International Esports Federation after his squad downed MHRLK Esports in the qualifiers grand finals round, Saturday. 

Blacklist powered through the day-long qualifier rounds through the lineup that had won the M3 World Championship in Singapore last December. 

After Blacklist handily took Game 1, MHRLK shocked the world champs with a come-from-victory to level the series. 

But Blacklist stopped a valiant stand by the amateur squad to secure Bon Chan's position as the national team's head tactician. 

The player pool for the Bali-based tilt towards the end of the year will come from world champs Blacklist and MHRLK, an amateur team who downed Echo sub-unit, ECHO Loud in the qualifier semifinals. 

The final roster for the national team's representatives will be determined through a "draft combine" set for July 15 to 17. 

More details to follow. 

