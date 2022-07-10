Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo ahead of his WBC featherweight title defense against Mexico's Rey Vargas in San Antonio, Texas. Rey Vargas won by split decision and became the new champion. Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Filipino boxer Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo was gracious in the wake of his loss to Rey Vargas in their WBC featherweight championship bout, Saturday in San Antonio, Texas (Sunday in Manila).

Magsayo entered the match hoping to prove that his January victory against Gary Russell Jr. to become the new champion was no fluke, but instead suffered a split decision defeat.

He knocked down Vargas in the ninth round but couldn't finish off the job, and the Mexican got the nod of two of the three judges at ringside to become the new WBC featherweight champion.

In an Instagram post a few hours after the bout, Magsayo congratulated his triumphant opponent and called the match a learning experience for him.

"Thank you to my team and all the fans that supported me," said Magsayo, who suffered his first loss in his professional boxing career.

"I am young and still have a lot to learn," he added. "Congratulations to Rey Vargas and his team."

"I will come back stronger and better. [I] will work on my mistakes. This is boxing."

The 27-year-old Magsayo started well but was soon troubled by Vargas' height and reach advantage. With the Mexican adeptly keeping his distance, Magsayo could not find his target, and he wound up throwing just 451 shots in the bout.

It appeared that the momentum shifted in Magsayo's favor when his straight right hand dropped Vargas to the canvas, but the Mexican challenger was able to beat the count.

Magsayo couldn't press on in the tenth despite Vargas still being off-balance, and the Mexican went on to hold off the champion.

Magsayo now has a 24-1 win-loss record.