Gilas Pilipinas player Kiefer Ravena (15) drives to the hoop during their match against India in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on July 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Even with the Philippines already assured of a spot in the FIBA World Cup 2023, there is no let up among the youthful Gilas Pilipinas players who are raring to prove that they belong at the highest level.

This, according to Gilas Pilipinas captain Kiefer Ravena, who is at the forefront of a young squad that features mostly collegiate standouts. With the PBA season in full swing, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) opted to call up a young core, which includes 19-year-old Francis Lopez.

Speaking on "Power and Play" on Saturday, Ravena told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala that their young group isn't focused on Gilas' qualification to next year's World Cup. As one of the hosts, the Philippines is already assured of a berth in the showpiece event.

"I think it does make a difference, and at the same time, fielding in a young core group negates it," said Ravena, who at 28 is already the veteran of the group, with experience in several international events including the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

"How I see it is, these young players want to play in that World Cup," he explained.

It remains to be seen who will represent the Philippines in the World Cup next year. The young core -- which includes reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo, incoming La Salle rookie Kevin Quiambao, and the backcourt tandem of SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos -- will compete in the FIBA Asia Cup this week.

The SBP also called up TNT's Poy Erram to shore up the Gilas frontline amid an injury to naturalized center Ange Kouame, while Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena and Ray Parks will be back in action for Gilas.

Rhenz Abando, the NCAA Most Valuable Player, is tipped to replace Dwight Ramos who is dealing with an injury as well.

All these young players are hoping to earn their place in next year's team, said Ravena, and their hunger shows not just in games but also in practices.

"[They know] at the back of their heads, there are the PBA players, there are the pros, na andiyan. So, hindi nila iniisip na pasok naman na tayo sa World Cup eh," he said.

"Because they want to prove something. They want to prove that they belong," he stressed. "So that's something that's working with the young core -- 'yung hunger, 'yung something to prove, 'yung chip on the shoulder na type of mentality is present every practice, every game."

Ravena said competitiveness is escalating in their young group, making the games more physical.

"It intensifies, it becomes more physical, a lot of altercations in practices. Pero normal 'yun," he said. "When you get used to those types of practices, nire-ready niyo lang ang sarili niyo sa laro, kasi ganoon talaga."

As competitive as they are, Ravena says that theirs is a group that is willing to sacrifice as well. In this regard, he is reminded of the 2013 Gilas team that made history by qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain.

"I see the resemblance ng team na 'to, in a way na everybody just surrendered their ego for the betterment of the team," he said. "Noong 2013, that was prime Jimmy Alapag, prime Jayson Castro, prime LA Tenorio, Gabe Norwood, Jeff Chan, Marc Pingris, Japeth [Aguilar], Larry Fonacier."

"'Yung team na 'yun, parang I see the resemblance sa team na 'to, kasi star players lahat 'to noong college teams nila. Kumbaga, bigay mo 'yung bola, may mangyayari. Kaya nilang mag-produce," he added.

"But with the country's name in front of their jerseys, parang everybody was able to see the bigger picture, on we're doing something bigger than myself, ourselves, our individual accolades. We're looking at 2023, for the World Cup."

