FIBA: Gilas 3x3 falls to New Zealand in semis

Gilas' bid for a gold medal in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup was stopped by New Zealand. FIBA.basketball



Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 put up a gallant fight but fell short against New Zealand, 21-13, in the semifinals of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup on Sunday evening in Singapore.

The Philippine men's 3x3 team was brimming with confidence after pulling off an upset against Mongolia in the quarterfinals earlier in the day, but they found the Tall Blacks a more difficult challenge.

New Zealand got off to a fast start, with Zach Easthope powering them to an 8-4 lead. Gilas 3x3 struggled to find their rhythm from the two-point area, and had no answer inside for Nikau McCullough and Dominique Kelman-Poto.

A two-pointer by Samboy de Leon gave the Philippines some hope as they trailed 16-10 with still 4:41 to play, but buckets by Jayden Bezzant and Easthope kept New Zealand well in control, 18-10.

An unsportsmanlike foul by Joseph Eriobu with 3:40 to go proved to be Gilas' undoing, as Easthope nailed the game-winning free throw for New Zealand.

The Philippines will look to salvage a bronze medal when they play the loser of the other semifinal between Australia and China in the third-place game at 7:45 p.m.



The Scores:

New Zealand 21 — Mccullough 8, Bezzant 5, Kelman-Poto 4, Easthope 4.

Philippines 13 — Vosotros 8, De Leon 2, Eriobu 2, Flores 1.