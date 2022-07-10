FIBA 3x3: Pinoys advance to semis after upset of Mongolia

The Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 team is through to the semis of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. FIBA basketball

MANILA - From the qualifying draw, the Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 squad has made it all the way to the semifinals of the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, Sunday afternoon in Singapore.

The Philippines stunned top-seeded Mongolia, 21-20, on a game-winning two-pointer by Almond Vosotros to book their spot in the last four of the tournament.

It was a come-from-behind win for the Filipinos, who trailed by four points early but showed no quit and out-executed Mongolia down the stretch.

"The good thing with what happened in the game is we didn't give up," said Vosotros, who starred for TNT's 3x3 team in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. "We gave our best."

A free throw by Samboy de Leon gave the Philippines a 16-15 lead, before Vosotros nailed a long jumper for an 18-15 spread with 2:36 to go. But Mongolia scored five straight points, with Otgonjargal Tsogt putting them on the hill, 20-18, with 1:45 to go.

But Vosotros was able to draw a foul, with Mongolia already in penalty. He made the first but missed the second, only for De Leon to secure the rebound.

De Leon found his TNT teammate, and Vosotros showed no hesitation in drilling the game-winner with still 1:34 left on the clock.

"I just shot it," said Vosotros, who expressed his gratitude to the Filipino contingent in Singapore who were vocal in their support of the team. "Every time I'm open, I'm gonna shoot it. That's my role in this team."

He finished with eight points, while de Leon added seven. Joseph Eriobu scored five and Lervin Flores added one point.

Gilas 3x3 will play the winner of the quarter-final game between New Zealand and Japan for a spot in the finals. Game time is at 6:15 p.m.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 21 -- Vosotros 8, de Leon 7, Eriobu 5, Flores 1.

MONGOLIA 20 -- Ariunbold 8, Davaasambuu 6, Tsogt 4, Enkhbat 2.