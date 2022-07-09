Boxing: Magsayo seeks stoppage win vs Mexico's Vargas

Mark Magsayo shows his game face during the weigh ins with Rey Vargas. Photo from Magsayo's Facebook page

WBC featherweight champion Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo is aiming for a dominant victory when he makes his first title defense against a taller Mexican fighter in Rey Vargas at the Alamodome in san Antonio, Texas on Sunday (Manila time).

At 5-foot-10 1/2, Vargas towers over the 5-foot-6 Magsayo.

But the hard-hitting champion from Tagbilaran City is confident he will be able to negate the Mexican's superior reach advantage.

"It's easier to hit a taller guy, bigger guy. I'm used to sparring taller fighters in the gym," said Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) in an interview on Fighthub TV.

It is going to be a fight between two undefeated boxers, both of whom have a lot to prove in the 126-pound division.

Vargas, a former 122-pound champion, will attempt to show he can be dominant at a heavier weight class. Magsayo, for his part, will be wanting to prove that his title victory against Gary Russell Jr. last January is no fluke.

"In that fight against Gary Russell, in the first 3 rounds my counterpunching was very effective against him. When he felt my power he ran," explained Magsayo.

"I'm giving my best to defend the title. I'm going to prove to Vargas he has no place in my division."

He said he hopes Vargas won't emulate Russell.

"I hope he not going to run too much from this... I hope he's not running to much," said Magsayo.

Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) claimed he does not plan to run.

"If you want to exchange blows, I'm more than happy to do it," he said through an interpreter during the final presscon before the fight.

"They think they know my approach, but I have an ace up my sleeve, when that happens I'm going to tear his head off."

Fight analyst Nissi Icasiano believes Magsayo has a good chance of retaining his crown because he is the natural featherweight.

He cited that Vargas was not as impressive when he made his featherweight debut against Leonardo Baez in November 2021.

"Vargas had his first fight at 126 pounds, his performance is a far cry from who he was at 122 pounds," said Icasiano.

"On the surface you can not deny that Rey Vargas is a remarkable boxer but in this fight he is entering enemy territory... Magsayo's familiarity at 126 pounds will be the x-factor of this fight."

Magsayo said the bout is likely to end abruptly if Vargas chooses to stand up and engage.

“There’s gonna be a knock out if he’s not gonna run too much,” he said.