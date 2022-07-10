The Philippine team after their match against Malaysia for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- Well on track to qualify for the semifinals of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, the players of the Philippine women's national football team are careful to stay in the moment.

The Filipinas have made it three wins in three matches after a 4-0 demolition of Malaysia last Friday, and they have nine points at the top of Group A. Another victory against Indonesia on Sunday night will see them safely through the knockout phase.

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic wasn't completely happy with their win against Malaysia, noting that the game featured little flow and rhythm. Malaysia sat back on defense for most of the match, showing little urgency to press forward.

"We scored some goals and we won the game, but I think we lacked a little bit of rhythm, and certainly, the way Malaysia played was a little bit stop-start," said Stajcic. "At times, it was frustrating to play but we'll take that."

Momentum is certainly on the Filipinas' side when they tackle Indonesia on Sunday night. The Indonesians have just one point in Group A, courtesy of a dramatic 1-1 draw against Malaysia last Wednesday.

Indonesia are ranked 95th in the world by FIFA; their last encounter against the Philippines came in the group phase of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, where Tahnai Annis grabbed a brace en route to a 6-0 rout.

Stajcic stressed that all their focus is on that match even as expectations for the team continue to rise amid their strong start to the tournament.

"We don't wanna put the cart before the horse, as we say in Australia. The old cliche is there for a reason, you gotta take one game at a time," the coach said. "Every athlete in every team says that because it's important. You can't get too far ahead of yourself."

"I said the other night, we gotta stay humble and keep our feet on the ground and you gotta appreciate the difficulty of each match," he added.

This was the case against Malaysia, where they put together some strong sequences on offense but couldn't find the back of the net until the 32nd minute, when Sara Eggesvik fired from long-range to beat the Malaysia 'keeper.

The wonder goal didn't open the floodgates: it wasn't until there was only two minutes from time that Katrina Guillou doubled the Filipinas' lead with a rebound off a deflection from an Annis strike.

"There's a lot to work on and a lot to improve. I'm only really focused about Indonesia," said Stajcic. "I don't really care about the last game of the group or the semifinals or the finals at this point in time."

Kick off is at 7:00 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. Tickets are available via SM Tickets as well as at the venue.