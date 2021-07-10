WBA welterweight title won’t be at stake when Pacquiao fights Spence

Pacquiao remains 'champion in recess'

The WBA "super" welterweight crown won't be included among the titles at stake in the August 21 fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr.

According to a report by Boxing Scene, the WBA turned down Pacquiao's appeal to be reinstated as full champion months after he was downgraded to champion in recess due to inactivity.

Pacquiao requested for reinstatement last May after announcing his faceoff with Spence.

But the WBA ruled that Cuba's Yordenis Ugas will remain its “super” welterweight champion, meaning Pacquiao will be coming into the Spence fight a full challenger as the American holds the WBC and the IBF versions of the crown.

Also on the line is The Ring Magazine welterweight title.

Pacquiao became the WBA "super" champion when he dominated Keith Thurman in July 2019. But he was stripped of the title due after he was forced into inactivity by the pandemic.



