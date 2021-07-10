PBA seeks clearance from IATF to hold tuneup games

The PBA will be seeking clearance from the government to allow clubs to play tuneup games ahead of the league's opening next week.

“ ’Yung ibang nakausap kong teams, 2 weeks ago kundisyon na sila. Pwede na raw sila maglaro. Pero sinabihan ko na rin ’yung mga governors kanina, ’yun nga, nagre-request sila kung pwede sila mag-tuneup games,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in an online press conference on Friday announcing the league’s opening on July 16.

“So sabi ko, hintayin ko lang ‘yung JAO (joint administrative order) na baka pwede na tayo mag-tuneup games.”

Marcial said teams are willing to hold scrimmages outside the region known as NCR Plus.

“Kahit hindi sa NCR,” Marcial said. “Kunwari may mga teams naglalaro sa Batangas, sila-sila muna kung papayagan tayo.”

The tuneups will help the clubs to prepare for a tough schedule, one that will have them play in triple headers in the early part of the competition.

Marcial added the league will also enforce strict protocols similar to what they did during the bubble Philippine Cup last year.

Testing will also be conducted every 10 days.

“ ’Yung ibang protocols katulad pa rin ng dati sa bubble. Pero bago magsimula, may 3 days initial test bago mag-opening sa lahat — players, coaches, referees, empleyado. Sa halip na 14-day cycle kami, 10-day cycle na po,” the commissioner said.

“Strict po ‘yung mga protocols namin, kung ano po ‘yung mga dapat gawin. At mag-uusap pa rin ang DOH (Department of Health), PBA, GAB (Games and Amusements Board) regarding po sa amendment ng JAO kung papaano.”

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) finally granted the request of the PBA to open its 2021 season on July 16 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

