PBA fines, suspends Magnolia’s Jalalon for COVID-19 protocol breach

The PBA has meted a P75,000 fine on Magnolia Hotshots' Jio Jalalon for breaching COVID-19 protocols ahead of the league's opening on July 16.

"Umamin naman siya, nagpa-sorry siya," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"So finine namin siya ng P75,000 at 5-day suspension without pay."

Marcial said Jalalon participated in a basketball game somewhere in Northern Luzon, breaching the league's closed-circuit format.

"Ang alam ko sa Northern Luzon. Umamin naman at nagpa-sorry. Sinabi na hindi na raw uulitin," Marcial said.

The commissioner added that Magnolia team management might also take action.

"Ang alam ko may ginawa pa ang team management, pero hindi ko masasabi," he said.

The league is being very strict regarding COVID-19 protocols, especially after being recently allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Game and Amusements Board to start holding live games beginning July 16.

