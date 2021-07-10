Football: Marlon Maro named PH women’s national head coach

Photo from the Philippine Football Federation's website

The Philippine Football Federation has tapped former men’s U-23 head coach Marlon Maro as the new coach of the women’s national team, the sport’s national governing body announced on its website Saturday.

Maro will be calling the shots for the national team in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India. The qualifiers will be held in September 2021 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Asian Cup also serves as the qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The Philippines women’s side has made some strides in previous competitions, including its qualification to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2018, and fourth-place finishes in the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 and SEA Games 2019 in Manila.

“The women’s national team rose through the ranks in recent years and the main goal of the team is not just to win an international tournament, but also, and more importantly, to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Maro said.

Maro previously served as PFF coaching educator head and head coach of the Philippine men’s under-23 national team from 2015 to 2017.

He has started conducting online training sessions with the team in preparation for the Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers.

“Coach Maro has been an instrumental figure in football both as a coaching instructor and as a head coach,” PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes said.

“As head coach of the Women’s National Team, we are confident that he can guide the team to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and hopefully to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

The team will also compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, which may be held in Vietnam in 2022.

Related video: