VNL: Italy stuns Japan, sweeps PH leg

MANILA – Italy was successful in getting its fourth win in Week 3 of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

The Italians stunned Japan, who was previously riding a 10-game win streak, 29-27, 28-26, 23-25, 25-20, and closed their elimination campaign with a 9-3 record.

The on-going matchup between the Japanese and Poland, who posts a 9-2 record, will determine the top three spots in the tournament.

Yuri Romano steered Italy with 22 points built on 16 attacks, three blocks, and three aces, as they continued their winning streak after previously defeating Brazil, Canada, and Slovenia earlier in the week.

Following him was Daniele Lavia with 18 markers, Alessandro Michieletto with 14, and Gianluca Galassi with 11. Also standing out for the Italians was Simone Giannelli who delivered 34 huge sets.

After a win in the opening set, the Italians faced a 1-24 deficit in the second frame as their Japanese counterpart threatened to tie the game at one set apiece.

But Lavia and Tommaso Rinaldi had other plans, spearheading a flurry of attacks to overtake Japan in the extended set, 28-26.

Japan then went on to finally gain some sort of momentum as they stole the third set, but the Italians fended off their opponents and were the first ones to strike the once unscathed record of the Japanese.

Leading Japan was team captain Yuki Ishikawa who poured in 21 points in front of the close-to-13,000 fans in attendance that included top officials of PLDT, VNL Philippine leg presenter, led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, Al Panlilio, and Ricky Vargas.

Yuji Nishida and Tatsunori Otsuka also had 20 and 15, respectively.