VNL: Canada downs China in four sets, avoids relegation

Stephen Timothy Maar of Canada in action. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Canada recovered from a slow start to claim a four-set win over China, and dodge relegation in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) men's tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Canada dropped a close first set but owned the next three frames for a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 win. The result allowed them to avoid last-place complications and maintain a spot in the VNL featuring the top-ranked squads in the world.

It was their first win in the Philippine leg of the VNL.

Canada, ranked 16th in the world, bowed to Poland, Italy, and the Netherlands before their breakthrough win. They finished their campaign with a 3-9 slate, breaking free from the jampacked bottom half of the pack featuring Iran (2-9), Bulgaria (2-9), Cuba (2-9) and China (2-10) in a rumble for VNL retention.

Stephen Timothy Maar netted 20 points on six blocks and 14 aces while Ryan Joseph Sclater posted the same output for Canada, which pulled off a reversal after succumbing to a tough 23-25 loss in the opening salvo.

"It's a huge win. We needed this to stay in the VNL. To win this game and put everything on the line to save ourselves was intense and very emotional. We're happy with how we performed," said the 6-foot-6 Maar.

Danny Demyanenko and Nicholas Hoag threw in 12 points apiece to backstop the Maar-Sclater duo. Luke Herr prepared the table for Canada with 18 sets.

Jingyin Zhang put up 25 points for China, which tripped down the cellar at 16h place with a 2-10 card for a possible relegation pending the results of the final matches in other venues and in the Pasay City leg.