A match of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League at the Mall of Asia Arena. Volleyball World.

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Philippines will bid for the 2025 edition of the FIVB Women's World Championship, it was announced Sunday by the chief of the country's national volleyball federation.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon "Tats" Suzara confirmed the development in a press conference during the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"I would like to officially announce that we are bidding for the 2025 Women's World Championships," Suzara said.

Per a letter from FIVB General Director Fabio Azevedo and Volleyball World chief executive Finn Taylor, the sport's global governing body has already received the PNVF's letter of intent to host the tilt.

The national federation has thus been invited to the VNL Finals in Gdańsk, Poland, on July 20-24 for a meeting with other countries who are bidding for hosting rights. There, Suzara will formally present the PNVF's bid to the FIVB.

According to Suzara, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Indonesia have also signified their intent to host the 2025 FIVB Women's World Championship. That edition will feature an expanded field of 32 teams instead of 24.

Suzara is expected to emphasize the Philippines' strength as a host, which was on full display when it held the Volleyball Nations League in Manila in 2022 and 2023.

Securing the hosting rights will also give the Philippines an opportunity to compete at the highest level of volleyball. The last time that the Philippines competed in the world championship was in Mexico in 1974, where the team finished in 18th place.

