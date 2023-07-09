Philippines triumphs over Macau to start AVC Campaign

The Philippine men's national volleyball team. AVC photo.

The Philippine men’s national volleyball team made a triumphant start to their campaign in the 2023 Men's Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup after they swept Macau on Sunday.

The Filipino squad, which features some of the country’s top spikers in Marck Espejo, Ryan Ka, and Jau Umandal, scored a 25-21, 25-15, 25-14 win over their Macau counterparts at the match that was held at the Taipei Gymnasium in Taiwan.

This win allowed the Philippines to move on to the Final 12 stage, while also eliminating Macau in return.

Macau previously suffered a 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 loss against Mongolia, which is the final team who completes Pool D.

The national team’s next assignment is when they face Mongolia, who also posts a 1-0 record, on Monday at 10:00 AM.