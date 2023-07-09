Arvin Tolentino in action for NorthPort in the PBA on Tour against TerraFirma, July 9, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Arvin Tolentino helped NorthPort quash Terrafima's late game hurrah, scoring his team's last seven points en route to the Batang Pier's win in the PBA on Tour exhibition tournament at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Batang Pier had it 104-100 against the Dyip.

Tolentino led the way for the Batang Pier with 28 points and nine rebounds.

The former FEU Tamaraw was also more active in defense, netting two blocks in their second victory in four starts.

"Galing kami sa dalawang talo at 'yun ang ineemphasize sa 'min ni coach sa practices na kelangan hgipitan pa namina ng depensa namin," said the 27-year-old forward.

"As a leader sa team kailangan mag-lead by example."

Paul Zamar added 21 markers, while John Calma chipped in 18.

Juami Tiongson paced the Dyip with 25 markers, while Javi Gomez de Liano added 19.

NorthPort was up 97-91 following Johsua Munzon's driving layup with 4:10 remaining.

But Gelo Alolino unreeled five straight points, including a booming trey with 2:39 to go.

Tolentino then responded with a three-pointer of his own and barreled his way in to sink another basket to keep NorthPort ahead, 102-99.

Tolentino then took the Batang Pier all the way home with a pair of freebies after Isaac Go's trip to the free throw line.

The Scores:

NORTHPORT 104 – Tolentino 28, Zamar 21, Calma 18, Munzon 14, Santos 8, Ayaay 6, Salado 4, Yu 3, Gabriel 2, Balagasay 0, Sobrevega 0, Bauzon 0

TERRAFIRMA 100 – Tiongson 25, Gomez de Liano 19, Alolino 16, Ramos 11, Go 11, Mina 9, Daquioag 4, Cahilig 3, Calvo 2, Grospe 0

QUARTERS: 30-18, 52-43, 83-76, 104-100