Chaz Limketkai and Rafa Anciano. Handout

MANILA -- Chaz Limketkai and Rafa Anciano ruled their respective sides in contrasting fashions in Round 2 of the Junior PGT 2023 Series at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Laguna on Sunday.

Limketkai scored 54 points in the long game of the three-part skills challenge in the 13-14 age category as he edged Sebastian Saycon (52 points) after emerging on top in chipping (35 points) and finishing joint third with Ramon Fabie (37 points) in putting.

He pooled 126 points to dominate Saycon, who assembled 98 points, while Juan Benedicto Angeles placed third overall with 97 points in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. that also features competitions in 9-10, 11-12 and 15-18 age brackets conducted in separate dates.

Angeles took the putting honors with 42 points, nipping Bien Luis Fajardo, who posted 40 points, with Limketkai and Fabie sharing third place.

Limketkai bested Gabriel Handog (31 points) in chipping while Angeles settled for third with 27 points.

Anciano totaled 103 points, barely edging Maria Monserrat Lapuz, who assembled 102 points, while Levonne Talion placed third with 76 points in the girls’ side of the series put up by ICTSI to boost junior golf and at the same time discover talents from the ranks.

Anciano netted 45 points in driving with Lapuz placing second with 41 points and Chloe Rada finishing third with 15 points under the PGTI’s scoring system.

Lapuz flashed top form in chipping and finished with a top-scoring 35 points with Rada and Anciano ending up second and third with 31 and 21 points, respectively.

But Anciano scrambled to finish third worth 37 points in putting topped by Rianna Rodrigo, who came away with 55 points, while Talion wound up second with 46 points.

Meanwhile, action goes to Lubao, Pampanga on July 30 with an 18-hole tournament at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club.