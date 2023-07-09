Allisen Corpuz of the US putts on the second hole during the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 06 April 2019. The 2019 Masters Tournament will be held 11 April through 14 April 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Japan's Nasa Hataoka has taken the lead in the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach with a remarkable 6-under 66 round, playing flawlessly in tough conditions.

The 24-year-old posted the lowest score of the tournament and went bogey-free. Hataoka is trying to become only the third Japanese woman to win a major title.

Hataoka, who has previously lost in playoffs at two majors, is now just one round away from her first major victory as the sits atop the leader board at 7 under par.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American Allisen Corpuz was in the lead with Hataoka until the final holes, but missed a crucial birdie putt on the 17th and found the bunker on the 18th that netted her a bogey to end her round at 71 for the day.

Corpuz ended the 3 rounds at solo 2nd at 6 under par.

Corpuz, born in Hawaii, whose father hails from Ilocos Norte and mother from Korea, graduated from the University of Southern California.

Other players of Filipino descent made the cut at the US Open but could not sustain their runs on day 3 were 2021 US Open winner Yuka Saso who turned in a 75 for a total of 6 over tied at 38th place with Dottie Ardina who shot 77 and sits at 6 over par as well.

Amateur Amari Avery shot at 78 and its tie for 57th at 9 over par.

Corpuz will join Hataoka in the final group for the last round with the top prize of $2 million at stake.