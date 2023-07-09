Football: Filipinas unveil roster for Women's World Cup

Philippine Women’s National Football Team during the Southeast Asian Games football match against Myanmar at the RCAF Old Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 6, 2023. Handout

(UPDATED) Alen Stajcic on Sunday named the 23 players who will represent the Philippines in the FIFA Women's World Cup later this month in New Zealand.

Veterans Hali Long and Tahnai Annis are set to lead the squad when the Philippines make its first ever appearance in the global sporting showcase. Also making the team is Filipina-Australian defender Angela Beard, who will make her debut for the Philippines in the World Cup.

The complete roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Kiara Fontanilla

Kaiya Jota

Olivia McDaniel

Defenders:

Alicia Barker

Angela Beard

Reina Bonta

Malea Cesar

Jessika Cowart

Sofia Harrison

Hali Long

Dominique Randle

Midfielders:

Tahnai Annis

Ryley Bugay

Anicka Castañeda

Sara Eggesvik

Quinley Quezada

Jaclyn Sawicki

Forwards:

Sarina Bolden

Isabella Flanigan

Carleigh Frilles

Katrina Guillou

Chandler McDaniel

Meryll Serrano

Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, Isabella Pasion were named as reserves.

The announcement was made after the Filipinas wrapped up a four-week training camp in Sydney, Australia. They will fly to New Zealand on Monday morning to continue their final preparations, including a friendly with European powerhouse Sweden.

The Filipinas will hold their team base camp in Auckland during the tournament.

"We congratulate the 23 players who were selected for the Philippines in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and express our gratitude to the players who have committed and sacrificed to make themselves available throughout the selection process," PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta said.

"This group of 23 represents the best of us, the best of the indomitable Filipino spirit, and I am excited to see them make all of us even prouder," said team manager Jefferson Cheng.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.

They will play their first match against Switzerland on July 21 in Dunedin, New Zealand. They then face host New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington, before traveling back to Auckland for the duel with Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage.



