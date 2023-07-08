Basketball: Coach Pat Aquino sees a bright future for Gilas Women’s

MANILA – Following their impressive showing in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, Gilas Women’s head coach Patrick Aquino said he is glad about how the squad lived up to their goals as a unit.

“I think we set our goals, coming into the games, to really compete. That was our main goal,” said Aquino in Noli Eala’s Power & Play podcast on Saturday.

“I told the girls coming into the games, para lang tayong saling pusa dahil lagi na lang tayong nasa relegation games. This was the time na we have to compete and tell them that we belong,” he added.

“Playing in FIBA Asia, we have the top teams in the world, we have Australia at no. 3, Japan at no. 9, Korea at no. 13, Chinese Taipei at no. 33 and New Zealand at no. 27, all of those teams are tough, top teams in the world, and four of them went into the World Cup and the Olympics, so coming into the games, we just have to compete. We have to show them how Filipina girls play.”

They showed that they can keep up with the big guns of FIBA Asia, coming out as the sixth-best team at the conclusion of the tournament.

Helping them achieve this feat are newcomers Vanessa De Jesus and Jhaz Joson, with both hoopers playing a key role in Aquino’s system.

“It was a great experience,” shared Duke’s De Jesus. “The first day I got there, the girls were really easy to get along with. It was a great experience playing at the international level, which was something that I’d never done before so I’m looking forward to the future tournaments that Im hoping to be a part of,” she said.

De Jesus added that she got a lot of lessons after competing against some of the world’s top teams.

“They are all taller, and smarter, and the pace is faster so it was a different level that made me elevate my game. I definitely learned a lot,” she explained.

“This is a great stepping stone and I’m excited to see where we’re gonna go from this.”

As for Ateneo’s Joson, what worked for her was being a sponge and soaking in what she can learn from her teammates.

“I’ve been training with Coach Pat for a while now, and the girls are all so helpful so they were able to help me out with the team and how the system will be. All I did was listen to them and just followed what they say,” she said.

The biggest lesson she got after their FIBA stint is how the sport can also be a platform where they can show how to break barriers.

“It’s having the heart because in (the Philippines) we know that it’s not just a ballgame. It’s how we show everyone that women can also play this game.

Aquino also credited how the duo showed up even if this is their first taste of Gilas basketball.

“Malaking bagay si Vanessa and Jhaz,” he said. “Vanessa coming here got that experience playing in the NCAA Division 1, and then Jhazmin, she has the talent to be playing internationally, both of them really proved themselves among the best of the best.”

As for what will help the team move further, it is all about getting more time to play and develop more as a unit.

“More games for them, more experiences together. I believe that these girls have the talent to exceed that level, I know it’s just a matter of how they play together every time. It’s not just having a one-month, or two-month preparation, just going out there and playing, it’s more games for them,” he explained.

“With those little things, and knowing that we can compete and we can win a game in FIBA Asia, the confidence level will be higher, and siguro more girls will be coming in and try to replicate what their Ate’s have been doing,” he added.

“I think it’s a gonna be good future for women’s basketball.”