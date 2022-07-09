Photo from UAAP media bureau

MANILA – Trisha Genesis is leaving the Adamson Lady Falcons’ nest as she transitioned into a professional player after signing with the Akari Power Chargers.

Genesis was the third athlete to be named in the roster of the new pro team Akari that will be joining the Premiere Volleyball League Invitational this July.

“This one’s coming in fully charged and with undeniable power. Yes, we are sure. Join us in welcoming one of Akari’s homegrown talents, Trisha Genesis,” the Power Chargers said in their Facebook post.

The former Lady Falcons standout will join setter Michelle Cobb and Jho Maraguinot on the newly formed team.

Genesis was the top scorer for Adamson in the recently-concluded UAAP Season 84. She almost towed her team to the Final Four but lost to Ateneo Blue Eagles in a do-or-die match for the fourth spot.

The Laguna-native spiker still has three more playing years should she stay with the Lady Falcons for UAAP.

After her colorful stint in the Palarong Pambansa, Genesis took her talent to Adamson and propelled the team for the 2019 PVL Collegiate Conference title aside from claiming the MVP plum.

Last May, PVL announced that Akari Lighting & Technology Corporation is joining the league.

Akari started supporting the men's basketball, women's volleyball, and pep squad of Adamson University in 2016. Three years later, they backed the Lady Falcons squad that ruled the PVL Collegiate Conference.

Mozzy Ravena will be the team manager of the Akari squad while national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito will be their chief tactician.