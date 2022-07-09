PVL Invitational: Cignal foils Army with 4-set victory

Cignal turned back Army Black Mamba, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, in a rousing start in the PVL Invitational Conference at Filoil Flying V Centre on Saturday.

Ces Molina led the way with 20 points on 16 kills and 4 blocks, while

Ria Meneses added 8 points.

Gel Cayuna had 24 sets aside from 7 markers.

Deputy coach Kirk Beliran called the shots for Cignal while head coach Shaq Delos Santos is away.

"I'm thankful that they were able to adjust on our service receive. They struggled but I have complete trust in them," said Beliran in the PVL website.

Nene Bautista topscored for the Army with 14 points while the comebacking Jovelyn Gonzaga and Michelle Morente backed her up with 13 and 12 hits, respectively.