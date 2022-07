Rain or Shine ended a 6-game losing streak by beating NLEX, 96-86, in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Santi Santillan and 5 other Elasto Painters tallied double-digit outputs to give Rain or Shine its 2nd win in 8 games.

Santillan scored 18 points while Gian Mamuyac had 15 markers, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

(More details to follow.)