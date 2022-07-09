Converge outgunned NorthPort, 104-98, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

RK Ilagan nailed 4 triples to finish with 20 points and help establish the FiberXers' first win streak in the PBA.

Jeo Ambohot and Abu Tratter chipped in 15 and 14 markers, respectively, to boost their chances of making it to the quarterfinal round with a 4-5 record.

Prior to beating the Batang Pier, Converge defeated NLEX, 112-108, last Thursday.

Kevin Ferrer scored 21 for NorthPort, which fell to 2-6.

Arwind Santos, who made it to the league's 10,000-point club, scored 20.