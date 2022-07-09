College of St. Benilde secured a finals berth in Season 97 women's volleyball by beating Arellano University in straight sets on Saturday.

The Lady Blazers sailed past the Lady Chiefs, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.

St. Benilde also completed a 9-0 sweep of the eliminations which guaranteed an automatic finals appearance.

Arellano fell to 7-2.

The Lady Blazers last won the women's volleyball title in Season 91.

In the other game, Mapua University dropped the first two sets before sweeping the next three to pull off a come-from-behind win against Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Lady Cardinals had it 17-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-8 against the Lady Generals to boost Mapua's chances of making it to the Final 4.

Mapua now sports a 5-4 record while dishing out EAC's 7th defeat in 9 games.