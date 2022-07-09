Blazers guard Damian Lillard in action against the Clippers on April 6, 2021. Etienne Laurent, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE/file

Damian Lillard has agreed to terms on a two-year NBA contract extension worth $122 million with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to multiple reports on Friday.

ESPN and The Athletic reported terms of the deal, expected to be signed over the weekend, as the 31-year-old guard would make $137 million in the next three seasons before the extension for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 campaigns.

Lillard, who has spent his entire 10-year NBA career with the Trail Blazers, averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals a contest for Portland last season, but played in only 29 games due to January surgery for an abdominal injury.

The Trail Blazers went 27-55 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013, when Lillard was the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

In Lillard's time with Portland, the team's deepest playoff run was to the 2019 Western Conference finals, when the Trail Blazers were swept by Golden State.

Lillard, a six-time NBA All-Star, was a member of the US Olympic team that captured Tokyo gold last year.