MMA: Belingon wants 'one last dance' with Bibiano

Kevin Belingon during one of his fights with Bibiano Fernandes. Handout photo

Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon forgives, but he never forgets.

The former ONE bantamweight champion may be going through a tough stretch right now, but he believes he still has more to give in his career.

If given the chance, he wants to clear up some of the mishaps he’s had over the years.

It starts with his old rival and tormentor Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes.

“Of course, if given the chance, I want to face Bibiano again,” Belingon said.

“We’ve competed against each other many times in the past, and I think a fifth match between the two of us would be interesting – fans would still love to see that.”

In four matches with the Brazilian, Belingon had mixed success, but he believes there’s still unfinished business between the two.

With Fernandes being dethroned by John Lineker, it opens up the possibility of the two sharing the circle one more time, and the 34-year-old is excited about the possibility.

However, Belingon is also looking at a rematch with No. 3-ranked bantamweight “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won Il, who finished him with body shots last year.

Belingon tipped his hat to the South Korean fighter, noting that “Pretty Boy” performed well against him, but he can’t help but wonder how he’ll compete if he came into the match 100 percent.

Not wanting to take anything away from his old foe, Belingon wants to try his luck against Kwon one more time.

“Aside from Bibiano, I want a rematch with Kwon. Our last fight didn’t really go my way. I got injured, but I don’t want to use that as an excuse. I want that rematch with Kwon as well,” Belingon said.

At the end of the day though, the target is a fifth and final match with Fernandes.

“That’s interesting,” he said. “I’d like it more if it’s Bibiano. I want one last dance with him.”