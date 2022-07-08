Magsayo tells Vargas: You haven't fought anyone like me

WBC featherweight king Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo vowed he will come out victorious when he faces Mexico's Rey Vargas in a battle of undefeated fighters this weekend at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Magsayo will make his first defense of the title he won from longtime champion Gary Russell Jr. early this year.

"In the last fight, my opponent ran too much. So I hope Rey Vargas won't run too much so we can give a good fight," said the hard-hitting champion from Tagbilaran during their final presser before their clash.

Magsayo holds a record of 24-0 with 16 KOs, while the 5-foot-10 Vargas has a professional record of 35-0 with 22 KOs.

"I'm not worried," said the Filipino. "I already beat the best in my division, so my confidence is high."

The rangy Mexican said he is not going anywhere as he plans to bring the fight to Magsayo.

Vargas added that Magsayo's camp looks worried about the Filipino champion fighting him.

"If you want to exchange blows, I'm more than happy to do it," he said through an interpreter.

"I feel as a compliment to myself that they added people to the team. It means you are taking me seriously, not thinking I'm just another opponent.

That's an advantage for me because it means you're worried."

"(Magsayo's) confidence may be in the clouds. But this guy will fall so hard it will hurt a lot."

Vargas, a former WBC super bantamweight champion, made his debut in the 126-pound division with a 10-round decision over countryman Leonardo Baez last November.

Magsayo has been fighting as a featherweight all his career and has improved under coach Freddie Roach.

"You never fought a guy like me," said the Filipino. "There will be only one left undefeated this coming Saturday. That's going to be me."