Fil-Ams play golf for a cause & to boost PH Tourism

The 2021 Ambassador's Cup Golf Tournament was held at the Coyote Creek Golf Club in Morgan Hill, California.

The Golden Gate Golf Team, the Philippine Department of Tourism USA, Philippine Airlines, and Mango Tours held the event to promote golf tour packages to the Philippines.

Proceeds from the tournament also benefited ABS-CBN Foundation International (AFI). Philippine Consul General in San Francisco Neil Frank Ferrer handed over a check to former chief operating officer of ABS-CBN Global, Raffy Lopez.

"We’re so fortunate that the NorCal Fil-Am Golf Club, together with the Philippine Department of Tourism, Mango Tours, and, of course, the support of the Philippine Consulate chose the Foundation as one of their beneficiaries for their Ambassador’s Cup Golf Tournament. The funds that they have raised with the support of the golfers and the community will benefit the children of Bantay Bata," AFI Managing Director Andrea Lopez noted.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, AFI stepped up efforts to provide aid to many Filipinos especially children who needed food and other necessities during quarantine.

Lopez said, "we continue to be unbelievably grateful for the support we continue to get from the community. But, absolutely, the pandemic has impacted the donations that we are receiving. This is a global pandemic and we are all affected. But I would like to say that regardless, people still want to give and help."

With the help of vaccines and low Covid-19 numbers, the Philippine Department of Tourism is now inviting everyone to visit the country.

"Since February 10, 2022, the Philippines has opened its borders to all foreign travelers. In fact, if you’re fully vaccinated with a booster, no need to quarantine and no need for pre-departure testing," Soleil P. Tropicales of the department's office in San Francisco said.

"The only thing you need to do is to register in the One Health Pass and you’re ready to go. And, actually, Americans can go to the Philippines without visa for stay under 30 days."

Other popular events are slated to return as well.

"We are happy to announce we are going to push with the Ambassadors' Tour this year," Delia Merano of the Philippine Airlines said. According to Merano, they plan to hold the event in November.