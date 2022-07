The Gilas Pilipinas 3X3 team sustained its first defeat in the 2022 FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup after yielding to a taller Chinese squad in Singapore on Saturday.

China had it 21-11 and took the top spot in Group C in the main draw.

But the Philippine team, composed of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon and Joseph Eriobu, will move to the quarterfinal round with a 1-1 record.

Prior to its loss to China, Gilas hacked out a 21-17 win against host team Singapore.

Gilas will next face Mongolia.